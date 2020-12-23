Weather outlook: Soggy holiday, plus snowmelt and rain = time to clear your roof

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 23-27



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 23

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chilly breeze making it feel like 31. Tomorrow will be a sun-filled day before we get snow-eating rain for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly Sunny High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 27 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty breeze High 50 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 48 Winds: SSE 20-25+ mph

Christmas: Rainy & windy, morning high of 57 with temps falling in the afternoon Winds: S 15-20+ (rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding)

Friday night: Clearing and much colder Low 23 Winds: W 10-15

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 20 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Santa will need his raincoat on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will start with temperatures near 60 with rain and wind gusting between 40-50 mph (power outages likely). Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding.

News You Can Use

If you have two feet of snow on your roof, act now! On average, two feet of snow can equal up to 19 tons of weight on your roof, which can significantly weaken the structure. Consider removing accumulated snow from your roof to avoid collapse, with rain coming in on Christmas eEe and Day it will add to the weight of existing snow.