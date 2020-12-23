Weather outlook: Soggy holiday, plus snowmelt and rain = time to clear your roof

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty breeze High 50 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 48 Winds: SSE 20-25+ mph
Christmas: Rainy & windy, morning high of 57 with temps falling in the afternoon Winds: S 15-20+ (rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding)
Friday night: Clearing and much colder Low 23 Winds: W 10-15
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 20 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Santa will need his raincoat on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will start with temperatures near 60 with rain and wind gusting between 40-50 mph (power outages likely). Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding.
News You Can Use
If you have two feet of snow on your roof, act now! On average, two feet of snow can equal up to 19 tons of weight on your roof, which can significantly weaken the structure. Consider removing accumulated snow from your roof to avoid collapse, with rain coming in on Christmas eEe and Day it will add to the weight of existing snow.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .
Related
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.