Weather: Normal January weather is 8-10 days away

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 9-Jan. 13



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 9

A large area of high-pressure building in from the west will keep a low-pressure system well southeast of New England. The pressure gradient between these systems will allow for north to northwest winds to gust 15 to 20 mph today. Temperatures today will feel like the low 20s.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds, cold breeze High 35 (feel like 22) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny High 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our dry weather pattern with above-normal temperatures will continue into the middle of next week. Normal January weather is 8-10 days away.

Trivia

Here is a look at the billion-dollar disasters over the past 40 years.

UPDATE: From hurricanes to wildfires, a record 22 #BillionDollarDisasters struck the U.S. in 2020. Are billion-dollar disasters increasing in frequency? Has every state experienced a billion-dollar disaster? A @NOAA expert answers your questions: https://t.co/URBiOyW7fZ pic.twitter.com/UumyoKVLWO — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) January 8, 2021

