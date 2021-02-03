Weather: Next snowstorm could arrive Sunday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 3 – Feb. 7


The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Feb. 3 

Today a weak upper-level disturbance will give us clouds and scattered snow showers or flurries, along with a cold wind.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & windy with a few flurries or snow showers High 33 (fell like 18) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 27 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 37 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and colder Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain High 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 12 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with snow by evening High 33 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Heavy snow possible Low 23 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another snowstorm possible Sunday night into next Monday, along with an Arctic blast next week!

Snowfall Reports

Belknap County:

Laconia 8″

Tilton 6″

Belmont 6″

Meredith 5″

Sanbornton 3.6″

Carroll County:

Madison 11″

East Sandwich 9.6″

Wakefield 6″

North Conway 6″

Wolfeboro 5.7″

Jackson 4″

Cheshire County:

Rindge 13.2″

Keene 9.8″

West Chesterfield 8.7″

Marlborough 8″

Coos Country:

Gorham 6.7″

Randolph 6.4″

Pinkham Notch 6.4″

Carroll 4.6″

Jefferson 2.4″

Grafton County:

Lyme 8.2″

Bristol 6.6″

Plymouth 4″

Ashland 2.5″

Hillsborough County:

Hudson 12.9″

Brookline 12″

Milford 12″

Nashua 10.5″

Amherst 9.2″

Deering 8″

Bedford 8″

Litchfield 9″

Manchester 8″ (Poplar Street 7″; Coolidge Ave. 5″)

Milford 7.9″

Mont Vernon 5.2″

Merrimack County:

Sutton 7.8″

Henniker 7.5″

Newbury 7.2″

Pittsfield 6.5″

Bow 6.1″

East Canterbury 6″

Concord 4.9″

Chichester 4″

Rockingham County:

Atkinson 16″

Salem 15.5″

Plaistow 15″

Hampton 14.8″

Stratham 13.5″

Greenland 10.9″

Sandown 9.8″

Derry 9.5″

Auburn 9″

Deerfield 7.2″

Northwood 6.8″

Strafford County:

Dover 10″

Barrington 10″

Durham 8.5″

Strafford 7″

Somersworth 11″

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .