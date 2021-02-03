Weather: Next snowstorm could arrive Sunday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 3 – Feb. 7



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Feb. 3

Today a weak upper-level disturbance will give us clouds and scattered snow showers or flurries, along with a cold wind.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & windy with a few flurries or snow showers High 33 (fell like 18) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 27 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 37 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear and colder Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain High 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: W 5-15 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 12 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy with snow by evening High 33 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Sunday night: Heavy snow possible Low 23 Winds: N 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Another snowstorm possible Sunday night into next Monday, along with an Arctic blast next week! Snowfall Reports Belknap County: Laconia 8″ Tilton 6″ Belmont 6″ Meredith 5″ Sanbornton 3.6″ Carroll County: Madison 11″ East Sandwich 9.6″ Wakefield 6″ North Conway 6″ Wolfeboro 5.7″ Jackson 4″ Cheshire County: Rindge 13.2″ Keene 9.8″ West Chesterfield 8.7″ Marlborough 8″ Coos Country: Gorham 6.7″ Randolph 6.4″ Pinkham Notch 6.4″ Carroll 4.6″ Jefferson 2.4″ Grafton County: Lyme 8.2″ Bristol 6.6″ Plymouth 4″ Ashland 2.5″ Hillsborough County: Hudson 12.9″ Brookline 12″ Milford 12″ Nashua 10.5″ Amherst 9.2″ Deering 8″ Bedford 8″ Litchfield 9″ Manchester 8″ (Poplar Street 7″; Coolidge Ave. 5″) Milford 7.9″ Mont Vernon 5.2″ Merrimack County: Sutton 7.8″ Henniker 7.5″ Newbury 7.2″ Pittsfield 6.5″ Bow 6.1″ East Canterbury 6″ Concord 4.9″ Chichester 4″ Rockingham County: Atkinson 16″ Salem 15.5″ Plaistow 15″ Hampton 14.8″ Stratham 13.5″ Greenland 10.9″ Sandown 9.8″ Derry 9.5″ Auburn 9″ Deerfield 7.2″ Northwood 6.8″ Strafford County: Dover 10″ Barrington 10″ Durham 8.5″ Strafford 7″ Somersworth 11″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .