Weather: Next snowstorm could arrive Sunday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 3 – Feb. 7
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Feb. 3
Today a weak upper-level disturbance will give us clouds and scattered snow showers or flurries, along with a cold wind.
Five-Day Outlook
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Another snowstorm possible Sunday night into next Monday, along with an Arctic blast next week!
Snowfall Reports
Belknap County:
Laconia 8″
Tilton 6″
Belmont 6″
Meredith 5″
Sanbornton 3.6″
Carroll County:
Madison 11″
East Sandwich 9.6″
Wakefield 6″
North Conway 6″
Wolfeboro 5.7″
Jackson 4″
Cheshire County:
Rindge 13.2″
Keene 9.8″
West Chesterfield 8.7″
Marlborough 8″
Coos Country:
Gorham 6.7″
Randolph 6.4″
Pinkham Notch 6.4″
Carroll 4.6″
Jefferson 2.4″
Grafton County:
Lyme 8.2″
Bristol 6.6″
Plymouth 4″
Ashland 2.5″
Hillsborough County:
Hudson 12.9″
Brookline 12″
Milford 12″
Nashua 10.5″
Amherst 9.2″
Deering 8″
Bedford 8″
Litchfield 9″
Manchester 8″ (Poplar Street 7″; Coolidge Ave. 5″)
Milford 7.9″
Mont Vernon 5.2″
Merrimack County:
Sutton 7.8″
Henniker 7.5″
Newbury 7.2″
Pittsfield 6.5″
Bow 6.1″
East Canterbury 6″
Concord 4.9″
Chichester 4″
Rockingham County:
Atkinson 16″
Salem 15.5″
Plaistow 15″
Hampton 14.8″
Stratham 13.5″
Greenland 10.9″
Sandown 9.8″
Derry 9.5″
Auburn 9″
Deerfield 7.2″
Northwood 6.8″
Strafford County:
Dover 10″
Barrington 10″
Durham 8.5″
Strafford 7″
Somersworth 11″
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .