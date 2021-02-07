Weather: Next chance of snow on Tuesday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 7 – Feb. 11



Outlook for Feb. 7

Low pressure is expected to pass southeast of Cape Cod today. Snow will accumulate 2″-4″. The low pressure train looks to continue early next week with our next chance of snow on Tuesday.

Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M.to 9 P.M. SUNDAY WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Strafford, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. WHEN…Today from 10 AM to 9 PM . IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with snow (2″-4″) High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Early snow then clearing Low 15 Winds: N 10-15 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 28 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Increasing clouds Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Periods of snow (3″-6″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Snow showers early Low 19 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Snow late (2″-4″) Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The snow train will be in the forecast every other day, Today-Tuesday-Thursday into Friday. Fun Fact Have you ever looked at a gravity wave from space? In Earth’s atmosphere, gravity waves are a mechanism that produce the transfer of momentum from the troposphere to the stratosphere and mesosphere. Gravity waves are generated in the troposphere by frontal systems or by airflow over mountains. At first, waves propagate through the atmosphere without appreciable change in mean velocity. We spy with our little eye….gravity waves over Matagorda Bay! Thanks to visible satellite we’re able to observe these kinds of features. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ZLNf23SvfP — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 6, 2021

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .