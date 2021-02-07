Weather: Next chance of snow on Tuesday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 7 – Feb. 11
Outlook for Feb. 7
Low pressure is expected to pass southeast of Cape Cod today. Snow will accumulate 2″-4″. The low pressure train looks to continue early next week with our next chance of snow on Tuesday.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy with snow (2″-4″) High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early snow then clearing Low 15 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 28 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Increasing clouds Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of snow (3″-6″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Snow showers early Low 19 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Snow late (2″-4″) Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The snow train will be in the forecast every other day, Today-Tuesday-Thursday into Friday.
Fun Fact
Have you ever looked at a gravity wave from space?
In Earth’s atmosphere, gravity waves are a mechanism that produce the transfer of momentum from the troposphere to the stratosphere and mesosphere. Gravity waves are generated in the troposphere by frontal systems or by airflow over mountains. At first, waves propagate through the atmosphere without appreciable change in mean velocity.
We spy with our little eye….gravity waves over Matagorda Bay! Thanks to visible satellite we’re able to observe these kinds of features. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ZLNf23SvfP
— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 6, 2021
