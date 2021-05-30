Weather: More rain through Monday with a warming trend mid-week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Low pressure will take shape off the Mid-Atlantic coast and travel north, with rain today and tonight into Monday morning.

Weather Outlook, May 30 – June 3

Today: Breezy & cool, with periods of rain(.50″). High 53 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 49 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & warmer. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High Around 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Drying with a warming trend for the middle of next week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Cloudy and windy with rain.

: Cloudy and windy with rain. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Low 50s

: Low 50s Winds : NE 20-25 mph.

: NE 20-25 mph. Surf Height : Around 6 feet.

: Around 6 feet. Water Temperature : 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?