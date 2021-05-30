Weather: More rain through Monday with a warming trend mid-week

Sunday’s Weather

Low pressure will take shape off the Mid-Atlantic coast and travel north, with rain today and tonight into Monday morning.

Weather Outlook, May 30 – June 3

Today: Breezy & cool, with periods of rain(.50″). High 53 Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 49 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & warmer. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High Around 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Drying with a warming trend for the middle of next week.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Cloudy and windy with rain.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None
  • High Temperature: Low 50s
  • Winds: NE 20-25 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 6 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.

