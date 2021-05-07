Weather: Mix of sun and clouds today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

High pressure will build over the area today with dry conditions and less wind compared to yesterday. Clouds build in tonight and tomorrow with cooler temperatures and a shower in spots.

Weather Outlook, May 7 – May 11

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: E 5-15 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler, with a spot shower High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Mother’s Day: Mix sun & clouds High 66 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some rain late Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Cooler with periods of rain High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mother’s day will be the best day of the weekend with some sun & temperatures in the 60s.

Earth from Orbit

A rolling dry line in Texas produced severe thunderstorms on May 3, 2021. Common in the spring and summer, dry lines serve as a boundary between moist and dry air. Find out more about how they form and why in #EarthFromOrbit: https://t.co/3xYzVuM7ei pic.twitter.com/dIK0hdK5Md

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 6, 2021