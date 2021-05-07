Weather: Mix of sun and clouds today

Friday’s Weather

High pressure will build over the area today with dry conditions and less wind compared to yesterday. Clouds build in tonight and tomorrow with cooler temperatures and a shower in spots.

Weather Outlook, May 7 – May 11

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler, with a spot shower High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Mother’s Day: Mix sun & clouds High 66 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some rain late Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Cooler with periods of rain High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mother’s day will be the best day of the weekend with some sun & temperatures in the 60s.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .