Weather: Mix of sun and clouds for MLK Day, and some snow totals from around NH

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 18 – Jan. 22



Outlook for Jan. 18

A weak disturbance moves in for Martin Luther King Day with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will remain above normal with a chilly breeze making it feel like 32.

Five-Day Outlook

Martin Luther King Day: Mix sun & clouds High 40 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear Low 22 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 34 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a cold wind High 30 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 12 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Light snow (dusting-1″) Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A return to January temperatures this week, with the potential for significant snow as we start next week.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Snow amounts from Saturday’s storm below.

Coos County

Randolph 15.4″

Pinkham Notch 12″

Gorham 11.4″

Carroll 6.5 ”

Randolph 6.2″

Northumberland 5″

Pittsburg 5″

Jefferson 4.4″

Lancaster 3″

Carroll County

Sandwich 10.0″

Madison 6.5 ”

Albany 3″

Tamworth 3″

North Conway 2″



