Weather: Milder temperatures for the next few days

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure will build off the southern New England coastline today. Sunny skies are expected once again today along with lighter wind and milder temperatures.
Weather Outlook, March 16 – March 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Full Moon in March: The Worm Moon is the first full moon of Spring on March 28. More often than not, the March full moon arrives before spring simply because it’s still technically winter for the first three weeks of March. This year, however, the first day of spring is March 20, and the full moon arrives on March 28 — more than a week after spring officially begins.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .