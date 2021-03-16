Weather: Milder temperatures for the next few days

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure will build off the southern New England coastline today. Sunny skies are expected once again today along with lighter wind and milder temperatures.

Weather Outlook, March 16 – March 20

Today: Mix sun & clouds, not as cold High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some rain mixing with snow Low 33 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly Cloudy & colder High: 39 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low: 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 49 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear Low: 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Low pressure passing south of Manchester Thursday night looks to have very limited impact but bears watching. Fun Fact Full Moon in March: The Worm Moon is the first full moon of Spring on March 28. More often than not, the March full moon arrives before spring simply because it’s still technically winter for the first three weeks of March. This year, however, the first day of spring is March 20, and the full moon arrives on March 28 — more than a week after spring officially begins. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .