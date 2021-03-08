Weather: Mercury is rising this week in NH – and a look at Cyclone Niran

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure builds in from the west, giving us mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will not be as cold as over the weekend. A warming trend will start today and continue into the second half of the week.

Weather Outlook, March 7 – March 11

Today: Mostly sunny & not as cold High Near 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and milder High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and spring-like High 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun and warm High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late & mild Low: 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm High 62 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy and cooler Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching On Tuesday it will warm into the 50s. It could climb into the 60s on Wednesday & Thursday. SPRING-LIKE WARMTH! Cyclone Niran is currently the strongest storm in the Australian basin for 2021. Cyclone Niran is currently closing in on New Caledonia, moving very fast at 46km/hr towards the island. Maximum winds are 240 km/h and the cyclone is expected to bring damaging winds, coastal inundation, heavy rainfall and dangerous seas to the region. via GIPHY Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .