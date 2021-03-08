Weather: Mercury is rising this week in NH – and a look at Cyclone Niran

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the west, giving us mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will not be as cold as over the weekend. A warming trend will start today and continue into the second half of the week.
Weather Outlook, March 7 – March 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
SPRING-LIKE WARMTH!
Cyclone Niran is currently the strongest storm in the Australian basin for 2021. Cyclone Niran is currently closing in on New Caledonia, moving very fast at 46km/hr towards the island. Maximum winds are 240 km/h and the cyclone is expected to bring damaging winds, coastal inundation, heavy rainfall and dangerous seas to the region.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .