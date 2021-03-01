Weather: March comes in like a lamb and turns to a roaring lion tonight with strong winds, snow squalls

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

March comes in like a lamb today and turns into a roaring lion tonight with strong winds. Early showers will give way to some sun this afternoon, with temperatures near 50. Tonight an arctic front will produce some snow squalls and strong winds that could gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow morning it will feel like it’s below zero as you head out to work or school.

Weather Outlook, March 1 – March 5

Today: Early showers/PM partly sunny High: 48 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tonight: Few snow squalls, windy and colder Low 14 (feel like -7) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Tuesday: Sunny, windy & cold High 27 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 21 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 47 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny & mild High 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 19 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and colder High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday night: Mainly clear Low 17 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We're Watching After a cold day tomorrow, dry and above normal temperatures for the week. Look at an industrial fire from space. View from GOES-W satellite at 22,300 miles above earth looking at an industrial fire in Compton Ca at 445 AM. The Fog Product Imagery is a tool forecasters use to identify fog and low clouds, but can also pick up on extreme heat as you can see by the colored pixels. #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/6Fwr48FjVC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 26, 2021 About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.