Weather: Lots of sunshine and wind advisory until 3 p.m. – and don’t forget to ‘spring ahead’ 1 hour

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Today lots of sun with a wind advisory until 3 p.m. making temperatures feel like 33. Mostly clear and not as windy tonight, we jump ahead 1 hour tonight.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 p.m. THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south-central, southwest and western Maine.

* WHEN…Until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts

Tonight is the night!

Weather Outlook, March 13 – March 17

Today: Sunny, windy and cooler High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Mostly clear & not as windy Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph *** Set clocks ahead one hour!! Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy & cold High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Sunday night: Mainly clear & windy Low 13 ( feel like -4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cold High29 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Monday night: Clear & cold Low 16 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain & snow in the afternoon. High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 50 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Cold start next week, with temperatures warming to 50 on Wednesday. Fun Fact Summer snow Down Under! 15cm (6 inches) of summer snow at @cardronanz in New Zealand. Is it too early to start getting excited about the 2021 ski season? Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .