Weather: Lots of sunshine and wind advisory until 3 p.m. – and don’t forget to ‘spring ahead’ 1 hour

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today lots of sun with a wind advisory until 3 p.m. making temperatures feel like 33. Mostly clear and not as windy tonight, we jump ahead 1 hour tonight.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 p.m. THIS AFTERNOON
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south-central, southwest and western Maine.
* WHEN…Until 3 p.m. this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alerts
Tonight is the night!
Weather Outlook, March 13 – March 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Summer snow Down Under!
15cm (6 inches) of summer snow at @cardronanz in New Zealand. Is it too early to start getting excited about the 2021 ski season?
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .