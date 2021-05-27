Weather: Lots of sun!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure to our north will give us lots of sun today along with less humid conditions. A storm to our south tomorrow will give us clouds & cooler temperatures.

Weather Alerts

Showers and thunderstorms will enter the area during the mid to late afternoon hours in New Hampshire before spreading east. A few of the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible. Isolated power outages possible.

Weather Outlook, May 27 – May 31

Today: Mostly sunny & turning less humid High 78 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mainly clear & cool Low 48 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a passing shower High 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Few showers Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cool High 60 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 43 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cool High 63 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers Low 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Memorial Day: Cloudy & cool, with some showers High 66 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Few showers early, then mostly cloudy Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mostly cloudy & cool start to the Memorial Day weekend, will end wet on Memorial Day. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Turning out mostly sunny & less humid

UV Index : Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential : None

High Temperature : Mid-70s Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature : 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk : Low.

Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.7 feet (MLLW) 06:45 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.