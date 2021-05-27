Weather: Lots of sun!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
High pressure to our north will give us lots of sun today along with less humid conditions. A storm to our south tomorrow will give us clouds & cooler temperatures.
Weather Alerts
Showers and thunderstorms will enter the area during the mid to late afternoon hours in New Hampshire before spreading east. A few of the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible. Isolated power outages possible.
Weather Outlook, May 27 – May 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Turning out mostly sunny & less humid
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Mid-70s Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.7 feet (MLLW) 06:45 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!