Weather: Lots of clouds here – but you should see what’s happening in Madrid!

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 11-Jan. 15



Outlook for Jan. 11

A weak disturbance will bring lots of clouds today. By evening a brief snow shower is possible north of Manchester. Once again, high temperatures are expected to be above the normal of 33.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly Cloudy High 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clearing & cold Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High Around 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few clouds Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy a chance of rain or snow showers High 40 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning slightly colder the second half of this weekend! The weakening of the polar vortex could usher in the coldest air of the winter for the second half of Martin Luther King week.

When was the last time it snowed in Madrid, Spain? A half-century ago… until now! A persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with 50-year record levels of snow, halting traffic and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that suspended all services as the snow kept falling.

