Weather: Light snow moves in tonight tapering off Friday night with warmer temps next week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Low pressure tracks up the East Coast today and passes well south of Cape Cod tomorrow. Today will be cloudy with light snow moving in tonight and continuing tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 18 – Feb. 22

Today: Cloudy High: 29 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Periods of light snow (2″-4″) Low: 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of light snow (1″-2″) High: 30 Winds: N 15-20 mph Friday night: Snow showers (1″) Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 30 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-15mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold Low 15 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Sunny and not as cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Snow showers in the afternoon High 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday night: Light snow (1″-3″) Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Some light snow next Monday, with temperatures warming into the low 40s next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fun Fact

On This Day in Weather History: February 17-18, 2003 Blizzard conditions were reported throughout much of the mid-Atlantic states and into southern New England. Boston’s snowfall total of 27.6 inches set the record for the greatest single-storm snowfall, which still stands today.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .