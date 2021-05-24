Weather: It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will build into New Hampshire today with cool and dry conditions. The high will move off the coast tomorrow allowing southwesterly winds to bring warmer air back into New England.

Weather Outlook, May 24 – May 28

Today: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low 52 Winds: S 5-15 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Spot late-day thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 66 Winds: W N10-15 mph Thursday: Turning less humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 50 Winds: N 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy & cooler with showery periods High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday night: Cloudy with showers Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Comfortable conditions to start the week. Turning hot and humid by Wednesday. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Low 60’s Winds: E 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon

: Low 60’s Winds: E 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon Surf Height : 3-4 feet

: 3-4 feet Water Temperature : 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 09:59 AM. Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM . Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?