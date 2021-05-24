Weather: It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
High pressure will build into New Hampshire today with cool and dry conditions. The high will move off the coast tomorrow allowing southwesterly winds to bring warmer air back into New England.
Weather Outlook, May 24 – May 28
Today: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear Low 52 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Spot late-day thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 66 Winds: W N10-15 mph
Thursday: Turning less humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 50 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with showery periods High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with showers Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: Low 60’s Winds: E 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon
- Surf Height: 3-4 feet
- Water Temperature: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 09:59 AM. Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM .
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!