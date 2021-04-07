Weather: Ice out at Winnipesaukee – enjoy the spring-like temperatures

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

High-pressure building south from Eastern Canada will control our weather into the weekend. Today will be in the mid-60s and tomorrow will hit 70!

Weather Outlook, April 8 – April 12

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 44 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun & warmer High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 48 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cooler High 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph Sunday night: Rain Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy with morning showers High 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer-like on Saturday and turning cooler for Sunday with rain moving in at night. Ice Out Lake Winnipesaukee Ice-Out occurs when all the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest lake in New Hampshire, has broken up after winter. Over the years this has been decided upon by a variety of means; as of 2018, Dave Emerson makes the call. Emerson flies two to three times a day over Lake Winnipesaukee to check on the ice. Ice-Out is declared when the MS Mount Washington can make it to every one of its ports: Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach and Meredith. Lake Winnipesaukee It’s official! Declaring “Ice Out” at 4:42 April 5, 2021. Emerson Aviation Ice-out generally occurs the third week of April. The earliest ice-out was in 2016, on March 18. The latest ice-out was in 1888, on May 12.

