Weather: Ice out at Winnipesaukee – enjoy the spring-like temperatures

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
High-pressure building south from Eastern Canada will control our weather into the weekend. Today will be in the mid-60s and tomorrow will hit 70!
Weather Outlook, April 8 – April 12
Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 44 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & warmer High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 48 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & cooler High 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Rain Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy with morning showers High 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .