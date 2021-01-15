Weather: Holding pattern of warmer temps, but colder days are coming

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 15 – Jan. 19



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 15

Today will be mostly quiet, with similar temperatures we had the past several days. Clouds will increase with rain moving into Manchester late tonight.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Clouding up High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: E 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Cloudy with Rain High 45 Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mix clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 40 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 38 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder High 33 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: West 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning slightly colder next week, with a snow possible on Friday.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Lot’s of snow in the Alps!! The snowstorm in the Alps has now led to resorts in Austria and Switzerland posting accumulations of up to 1.2 meters (4 feet). Quite a few closed until it blows through tomorrow.

