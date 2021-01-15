Weather: Holding pattern of warmer temps, but colder days are coming

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 15 – Jan. 19
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 15
Today will be mostly quiet, with similar temperatures we had the past several days. Clouds will increase with rain moving into Manchester late tonight.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Clouding up High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: E 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Cloudy with Rain High 45 Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mix clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 40 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 38 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder High 33 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: West 5-10 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning slightly colder next week, with a snow possible on Friday.
Fun Fact/Trivia
Lot’s of snow in the Alps!! The snowstorm in the Alps has now led to resorts in Austria and Switzerland posting accumulations of up to 1.2 meters (4 feet). Quite a few closed until it blows through tomorrow.
… and the SNOW goes on! #stantonamarlberg 😍 #snowconditions #snow #Snowing #schneesturm #Schneefall #inTirol pic.twitter.com/OOoyg5sA8V
— St. Anton am Arlberg (@StantonReview) January 14, 2021
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .