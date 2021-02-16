Weather: High pressure system bringing more snow later this week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Cold air will move in behind departing low today. High pressure will build over the area today into early Thursday.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 17 – Feb. 21

Today: Mostly Sunny and colder High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 14 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Snow moving in during the afternoon (1″) High: 29 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Periods of snow (2″-4″) Low: 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of snow (1″-3″) High: 28 Winds: N 15-20 mph Friday night: Snow showers (1″-3″) Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold Low 15 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Sunny and not as cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our next winter storm will be mostly snow Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Will turn less stormy the middle of next week.

Fun Fact 73.2 percent of the U.S. covered in snow!

Freezing Rains/Snow/Sleet Totals from Tuesday

Carrol County:

Moultonborough .20″

Cheshire Country:

Jaffrey .19″

Spofford .10″

Coos County:

Whitefield .13″

Hillsborough County:

Bedford .25″

Merrimack County:

Concord .27″

Canterbury .25″

Rockingham County:

Deerfield .25″

Strafford County:

Somersworth .48:”

Strafford .25″

Barrington .25″

SNOWFALL REPORT

Belknap County:

Laconia 2″

Sanbornton 1.8″

Meredith 1.6″

Tilton 1.2″

Belmont .9″

Carroll County:

Madison 2″

Albany 2″

North Conway 1.5″

Tamworth 1.3″

Wolfeboro 1.3″

Wakefield 1.2″

Effingham 2.1″

Cheshire County:

Keene 1″

Roxbury 1″

Keene .8″

Coos County:

Pittsburg 3.5″

Colebrook 2.8″

Northumberland 2.5″

Whitefield 2″

Randolph 1.6″

Milan 1.5″

Pinkham Notch 1.4″

Gorham 1.2″

Berlin 1″

Carroll 1″

Grafton County:

Plymouth 4.3″

Littleton 3″

Hanover 2″

Bristol 1.6″

Hillsborough County:

Greenville .5″

Merrimack County:

Danbury 1.8″

Sutton 1.4″

Northfield 1.4″

Sutton Mills 1.1″

Newbury 1.1″

Chichester 2.7″

Dunbarton .3″

Bow .2″

Strafford County:

Strafford 1″

SLEET REPORT

Belknap County:

Laconia 1.3″

Carroll County:

Ossipee 1.1″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .