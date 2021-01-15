Weather: Heavy downpours today with snowfall in NH’s Ski Country

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 16 – Jan. 20



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 16

A low will form over the Mid-Atlantic coast today and will travel into New England. Heavy downpours will move in by noon along with strong winds. In Ski Country several inches of snow is likely.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with Rain & wind (1″ possible) High 45 Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 35 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind High 40 (feel like 28) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 30 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

M.L. King Day: Mix sun & clouds High 38 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: West 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Few snow showers High 30 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & cold Low 14 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

January’s temperatures getting back to normal next week!!

Fun Fact/Trivia

Below you can see a dust from space. A dust storm warning was in effect yesterday across the southeast plains of Colorado.

A dust storm warning remains in effect until 115 pm MST (Jan 15, 2021) across the southeast plains of CO. Gusty north winds in excess of 60 mph continues to create poor visibilities in blowing dust emanating across the plains, as the CIRA DEBRA sat product (yellow) shows. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cABbpoI4Ci — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 15, 2021

