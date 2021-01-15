Weather: Heavy downpours today with snowfall in NH’s Ski Country

Friday, January 15, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 16 – Jan. 20


The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 16

A low will form over the Mid-Atlantic coast today and will travel into New England. Heavy downpours will move in by noon along with strong winds. In Ski Country several inches of snow is likely.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with Rain & wind (1″ possible) High 45 Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 35 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind High 40 (feel like 28) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 30 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

M.L. King Day: Mix sun & clouds High 38 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: West 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Few snow showers High 30 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & cold Low 14 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

January’s temperatures getting back to normal next week!!

Fun Fact/Trivia

Below you can see a dust from space. A dust storm warning was in effect yesterday across the southeast plains of Colorado.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .