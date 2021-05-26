Weather: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon storm possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Hazy, hot, and humid conditions today. A cold front will approach New Hampshire this afternoon producing some strong thunderstorms before moving off the coast late tonight.
Weather Alerts
Showers and thunderstorms will enter the area during the mid to late afternoon hours in New Hampshire before spreading east. A few of the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible. Isolated power outages possible.
Weather Outlook, May 26 – May 30
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Strong late afternoon T-storm; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds
- High Temperature: Mid-80s
- Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 11:49 AM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!