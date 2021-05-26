Weather: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon storm possible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Hazy, hot, and humid conditions today. A cold front will approach New Hampshire this afternoon producing some strong thunderstorms before moving off the coast late tonight.

Weather Alerts

Showers and thunderstorms will enter the area during the mid to late afternoon hours in New Hampshire before spreading east. A few of the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible. Isolated power outages possible.

Weather Outlook, May 26 – May 30

Today: Hazy sun, hot & humid. Thunderstorms developing. High 91 Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Thunderstorms & showers, warm & humid Low 66 Winds:WSW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & turning less humid High 78 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & cooler Low 48 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a passing shower High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clearing Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 65 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 45 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds High 68 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 45 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The Memorial Day weekend will be dry, but not as warm as last weekend. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Some sun & humid

UV Index : Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential : Strong late afternoon T-storm; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds

High Temperature : Mid-80s

Winds : SW 10-15 mph.

Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature : 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk : Low.

Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 11:49 AM.