Weather: Grab your umbrella, you’ll need it until the weekend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
A frontal boundary draped over New England today through the end of April will bring much-needed April showers.
Weather Outlook, April 28 – May 2
Today: An early shower otherwise cloudy with a late thunderstorm High 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rainy with a thunderstorm Low 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of rain High 60 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showery periods Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of showers & drizzle High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 43 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
May Day: Mostly sunny & breezy High 62 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Do you know the difference between a National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .