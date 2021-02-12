Weather: Grab your snow gear – more white stuff for the weekend



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Broad area of Canadian high pressure to our northwest will keep New Hampshire dry with temperatures below normal into the start of the weekend. Light snow is likely the first half of Sunday.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 12 – Feb. 16

Today: Mix sun & clouds and cold High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Clouding up and cold High 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers late (1″-2″) Low 16 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of snow during the morning (1″-2″), then mostly cloudy High 31 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 15 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Washington’s Birthday: Mix sun & clouds High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up, snow showers late Low 13 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Watching a potential winter storm, Steady snow developing (3″-5″) High 23 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Snow showers (1″-3″) Low 20 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching The potential for a big snowstorm next Tuesday.

Fun Fact

Snow cover over New England.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .