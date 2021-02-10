Weather: Go out and get your Vitamin D from today’s abundant sunshine

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Winds back to the northwest today as the storm moves out to sea, giving us a mostly sunny day. The storm on Friday will be staying to our south, giving us a dry end of the workweek.
Snow Totals
.05″ as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Official snow reports will be updated with tomorrow’s forecast.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 10 – Feb. 14
Today: Mostly sunny High 31 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up Low 9 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers late (1″) Low 14 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Significant Snowstorm with a potential for 6″+. High 24 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Early snow then clearing and frigid Low 7 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Storm on Friday will be staying to our south. Looking at a snowstorm for Sunday, with a potential for 6+ inches.
Weather Fun Fact or Trivia
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .