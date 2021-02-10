Weather: Go out and get your Vitamin D from today’s abundant sunshine



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Winds back to the northwest today as the storm moves out to sea, giving us a mostly sunny day. The storm on Friday will be staying to our south, giving us a dry end of the workweek.

Snow Totals

.05″ as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Official snow reports will be updated with tomorrow’s forecast.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 10 – Feb. 14

Today: Mostly sunny High 31 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouding up Low 9 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers late (1″) Low 14 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Significant Snowstorm with a potential for 6″+. High 24 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Early snow then clearing and frigid Low 7 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Storm on Friday will be staying to our south. Looking at a snowstorm for Sunday, with a potential for 6+ inches.

Weather Fun Fact or Trivia

National Weather Service celebrated 151 years yesterday! In recognition of this milestone, here is the first full-disk image of Earth from their #GOES1 satellite in 1975. GOES-1 gave forecasters their first near-real-time look at atmospheric conditions from a fixed location.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .