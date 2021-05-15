Weather: Get out the flip-flops, there’s a warm weekend on tap

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Warm weather continues over the weekend, although healthy sea breezes will develop during the afternoons keeping conditions cooler near the coast.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

WHAT…Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid to upper 40s.

WHERE…In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

IMPACTS…The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

Weather Outlook, May 15 – May 19

Today: Mostly sunny High: 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun with a few thunderstorms High 75 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warm High 86 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The middle of next week the temperatures will rise into the 80s! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook: Sunny .

. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Upper 60s.

: Upper 60s. Winds : Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk Low.

Low. Tides…Hampton Beach. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:48 AM EDT. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 02:47 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!