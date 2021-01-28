Weather: Fire-up the electric blanket (or snuggle with a friend) as single-digit temps roll in

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 28 – Feb. 1


The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 28

Today a trough will move through bringing a few passing flurries. A stronger upper level low will move southeastward into New Hampshire early tomorrow morning, bringing down the coldest air so far this season. Scattered snow showers and potentially a heavier snow squall will be possible tomorrow.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds with a couple of flurries High 30 (feel like 21) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and much colder Low 8 (feel like -10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a gusty wind. A snow shower possible. High 18 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Friday night: Clear & frigid Low 6 (fell like -7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny and cold High 21 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear & frigid Low 4 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy High 31 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Steady snow late Low 27 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As February arrives a Ground Hog Day nor’easter will likely produce lots of snow!

Fun Fact/Trivia

