Weather: Fire-up the electric blanket (or snuggle with a friend) as single-digit temps roll in

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 28 – Feb. 1



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 28

Today a trough will move through bringing a few passing flurries. A stronger upper level low will move southeastward into New Hampshire early tomorrow morning, bringing down the coldest air so far this season. Scattered snow showers and potentially a heavier snow squall will be possible tomorrow.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds with a couple of flurries High 30 (feel like 21) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and much colder Low 8 (feel like -10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a gusty wind. A snow shower possible. High 18 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Friday night: Clear & frigid Low 6 (fell like -7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Sunny and cold High 21 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear & frigid Low 4 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 28 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy High 31 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph Monday night: Steady snow late Low 27 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As February arrives a Ground Hog Day nor’easter will likely produce lots of snow!

Fun Fact/Trivia

Annual summary of record highs and lows set at long duration weather stations in 2020. Weather variability is large, and many places can still see the occasional severe cold snap. However, as the world warms, new record highs have been significantly outpacing new record lows. pic.twitter.com/6lVkK2EMCt — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) January 27, 2021

Annual summary of record highs and lows set at long duration weather stations in 2020. Weather variability is large, and many places can still see the occasional severe cold snap. However, as the world warms, new record highs have been significantly outpacing new record lows. pic.twitter.com/6lVkK2EMCt — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) January 27, 2021

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .