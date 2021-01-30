Weather: Enjoy the sunny weekend – snow is coming

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3



Outlook for Jan. 30

High pressure will build east across southern Canada which will give us a sunny and cold weekend. Winds will gradually ease and not as cold the second half of the weekend.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny and breezy High 19 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear & frigid Low 4 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 28 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some clouds Low 11 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy High 31 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph Monday night: Steady snow late (3″-5″) Low 27 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph Ground Hog Day: Periods of snow (1″-3″) High 30 Winds: N 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Snow showers (1″) Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As February arrives an all-out nor’easter for Groundhog Day. The track of the storm will be critical in how much snow we get.

Fun Fact/Trivia

What track will it take?

Today’s computer run says scenario 1 which would give us about 6 inches

Scenario 2 says we would get 8-12″

Should have a better idea on the track tomorrow.

