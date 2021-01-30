Weather: Enjoy the sunny weekend – snow is coming

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 30
High pressure will build east across southern Canada which will give us a sunny and cold weekend. Winds will gradually ease and not as cold the second half of the weekend.
Five-Day Outlook
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
As February arrives an all-out nor’easter for Groundhog Day. The track of the storm will be critical in how much snow we get.
Fun Fact/Trivia
What track will it take?
Today’s computer run says scenario 1 which would give us about 6 inches
Scenario 2 says we would get 8-12″
Should have a better idea on the track tomorrow.
