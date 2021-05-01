Weather: Enjoy the sun this weekend, showers on tap next week

Average Weather in May for Manchester.

Temperature:

Daily high temperatures increase by 9°F, from 64°F to 73°F, rarely falling below 51°F or exceeding 86°F. Daily low temperatures increase by 9°F, from 43°F to 53°F, rarely falling below 35°F or exceeding 62°F.

Precipitation:

A wet day is one with at least 0.04 inches of liquid or liquid-equivalent precipitation. In Manchester, the chance of a wet day over the course of May is rapidly increasing, starting the month at 27% and ending it at 34%.

Rainfall:

Average rainfall for May is 3.82″

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .