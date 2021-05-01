Weather: Enjoy the sun this weekend, showers on tap next week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be mostly sunny, milder and breezy. Tomorrow looks like the best day of the weekend with warmer temperatures with a mix of sun & clouds.
Weather Outlook, May 1 – May 5
May Day: Mostly sunny & breezy High 60 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Some clouds Low 44 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds, breezy & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Periods of showers High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers High 64 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 45 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Average Weather in May for Manchester.
Temperature:
Daily high temperatures increase by 9°F, from 64°F to 73°F, rarely falling below 51°F or exceeding 86°F. Daily low temperatures increase by 9°F, from 43°F to 53°F, rarely falling below 35°F or exceeding 62°F.
Precipitation:
A wet day is one with at least 0.04 inches of liquid or liquid-equivalent precipitation. In Manchester, the chance of a wet day over the course of May is rapidly increasing, starting the month at 27% and ending it at 34%.
Rainfall:
Average rainfall for May is 3.82″
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .