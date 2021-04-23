Weather: Enjoy the sun and warmer temps

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today high pressure will build south of New Hampshire resulting in some moderating temperatures, however, winds will remain gusty. This area of high pressure will result in improved and warmer weather for tomorrow before another area of low pressure returns the likelihood of wind and rain on Sunday.
Weather Outlook, April 23 – April 27
Today: Mostly sunny, windy and milder High 60 Winds: W 20-25+ mph
Tonight: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Increasing clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Rainy & cooler High 54 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with rain ending late Low 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 42 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
When will the sun set at 8 p.m.?
The sun will set at 8 p.m. on May 13 The latest sunset is 8:29 p.m. on June 27.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .