Weather: Enjoy the sun and warmer temps

Friday's Weather

Friday’s Weather

Today high pressure will build south of New Hampshire resulting in some moderating temperatures, however, winds will remain gusty. This area of high pressure will result in improved and warmer weather for tomorrow before another area of low pressure returns the likelihood of wind and rain on Sunday.

Weather Outlook, April 23 – April 27

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and milder High 60 Winds: W 20-25+ mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: W 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph Saturday night: Increasing clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy & cooler High 54 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with rain ending late Low 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday: Mostly sunny High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 42 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching It may hit 80 the middle of next week! When will the sun set at 8 p.m.? The sun will set at 8 p.m. on May 13 The latest sunset is 8:29 p.m. on June 27.

About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.