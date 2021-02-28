Weather: Enjoy another spring-like day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

A nice spring-like day with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increasing by afternoon with a few showers tonight.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 2\8 – March 4

Today: Increasing clouds with a spring-like feel High: 48 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low: 36 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday: AM cloudy/PM mostly sunny High: 48 Winds: W 10-15 mph Monday night: Mainly clear, windy and colder Low 17 (feel like 1) W: NW 10-20+ mph Tuesday: Sunny, windy & cold High 29 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 21 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny & mild High 49 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly clear Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching After a cold day Tuesday, dry and above normal temperatures for next week. Horsepower on the Slopes Here’s the new two-horsepower lift. French resorts have found some innovative ways to circumvent the ban on ski lifts operating there. Here’s the new two-horsepower lift at @montgenevre

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .