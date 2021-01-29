Weather: Don’t forget your mittens – wind-chill factor will feels like sub-zero today

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 29

Today the coldest air of the season will produce windy conditions along with occasional snow showers and flurries, mainly later; frostbite to exposed skin within 15 minutes with wind chills below zero.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy with a gusty wind. Snow shower or snow squall possible (Trace-1″). High 18 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clear & frigid Low 6 (feel like -7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Sunny and cold High 19 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear & frigid Low 4 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 28 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some clouds Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy High 33 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph Monday night: Steady snow late (3″-6″) Low 27 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph Ground Hog Day: Periods of snow (3″-5″) High 30 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Snow showers (1″-2″) Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As February arrives an all-out nor’easter for Groundhog day. That would bring the potential for heavy snow to parts New England.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Winter storm potential for early next week.

