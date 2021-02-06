Weather: Cold nights and more snow in store for the week ahead

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 6 – Feb. 10



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Feb. 6

High pressure will build in today with periods of snow for the second half of the weekend could produce 3″-5″ of the white stuff.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds; breezy High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Mainly clear & colder Low 12 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy with snow (3″-5″) High 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Clearing Low 15 Winds: N 10-15 mph Monday: Mostly Sunny High 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Increasing clouds Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Periods of snow (3″-6″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Snow showers Low 19 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Watching the potential more snow Tuesday along with an Arctic blast the middle of next week! Fun Fact Yesterday was National Weatherperson’s Day.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .