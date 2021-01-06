Weather: Cold but clear of snow through at least until next week

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 6-Jan. 10
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 6
A storm south of Nova Scotia and a strong high pressure over eastern Canada will produce a cold wind today making it feel like it’s in the middle 20s.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Mix sun & clouds with a cold wind High 37 (Feel like 26) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Clearing Low 27 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny & breezy High 39 (Feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 18 NW 5-10 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
No big storms for the rest of the week, could be a snowstorm the middle of next week.
Trivia
What is happening with the world’s largest iceberg?
NOAA has been using its satellites to monitor the massive iceberg, A-68A, in the South Atlantic Ocean since it broke off (“calved”) from the Larsen-C Ice Shelf in Antarctica on July 12, 2017. At the time, it was larger than the state of Delaware and has remained one of the largest icebergs in the world.
Recently, A-68A appeared to be floating toward the island of South Georgia, one of the world’s largest marine conservation areas and important fishing grounds. It was feared that the iceberg would plow up the seabed in the shallows off the coast of the island, causing considerable environmental damage and disrupting the feeding patterns of the millions of king and macaroni penguins as well as seals who reside there. It is also releasing 27,000 cubic feet of freshwater per second into the sea—that’s 12 times the outflow of the River Thames per second.
However, the satellite imagery from GOES East shows that as the iceberg approached the island (top right), it rotated clockwise and followed the current parallel to the island. Its northern end then broke off on Dec. 18 (forming A-68D), followed by two more massive pieces that broke off (A-68E and A-68F) three days later.
Scientists are watching to see if any of these smaller pieces will drift closer to South Georgia, possibly running aground.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .