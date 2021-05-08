Weather: Cloudy with a spot shower today, better outlook for Mother’s Day

Saturday, May 8, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Saturday’s Weather

Low pressure will pass south of New England today, giving us clouds and a spot shower with temperatures in the upper 50s. Mother’s Day will be dry & milder with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Weather Outlook, May 8 – May 12

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, with a spot shower High 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Mother’s Day: AM Sun/PM clouds & milder High 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some rain late Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Cooler with morning rain High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds High 63 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cool start to next week, with temperatures warming into upper 60s by weeks end.

A look back at April

NOAA: April 2021 was slightly warmer—and a bit drier—than normal across the U.S., according to @NOAANCEIclimate. The nation also saw its lowest April #tornado count in nearly three decades.

