Weather: Cloudy with a spot shower today, better outlook for Mother’s Day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Low pressure will pass south of New England today, giving us clouds and a spot shower with temperatures in the upper 50s. Mother’s Day will be dry & milder with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Weather Outlook, May 8 – May 12
Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, with a spot shower High 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Mother’s Day: AM Sun/PM clouds & milder High 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some rain late Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cooler with morning rain High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds High 63 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A look back at April
NOAA: April 2021 was slightly warmer—and a bit drier—than normal across the U.S., according to @NOAANCEIclimate. The nation also saw its lowest April #tornado count in nearly three decades.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .