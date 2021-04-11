Weather: Cloudy and cooler today with April showers ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

This will allow for much cooler weather for much of the upcoming week.

Weather Outlook, April 11 – April 14

Today: Cloudy & cooler High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy with a spot shower High 54 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Showery periods High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday Night: Showers & drizzle late Low 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy with showers High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a few showers High 61 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low: 40 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The next chance of April showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Yesterday’s high not a record. In Manchester the mercury topped off at 77. The record 82 in 2017. In Concord the high was 79. The record 83 in 1922.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .