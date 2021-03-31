Weather: Clouds will lead to rain and some April Fool’s Day showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
A frontal system will approach today bringing widespread rainfall tonight into April Fool’s day. Highs today will be in the low-mid 60s with a steady southerly wind.
Weather Outlook, March 31 – April 4
Today: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain Low 49 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday: Some rain & cooler High Holding in the 40s Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clearing and colder Low 25 (Feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Mix sun & cloud High 42 (Feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold Low 27 (Feel like 23) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & milder High 55 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Increasing clouds Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Average Weather in April for Manchester
- Average High 58
- Average Low 38
- Daily high temperatures increase by 12°F, from 52°F start of month to 64°F end of month.
- Daily low temperatures increase by 10°F, from 33°F start of month to 43°F end of month.
- Average rainfall 3.78″ Average snowfall 1.65″
- Over the course of April in Manchester, the chance of a day with only rain increases from 21 percent to 26 percent, the chance of a day with mixed snow and rain decreases from 4 percent to 0 percent, and the chance of a day with only snow remains an essentially constant 1 percent throughout.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .