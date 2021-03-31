Weather: Clouds will lead to rain and some April Fool’s Day showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

A frontal system will approach today bringing widespread rainfall tonight into April Fool’s day. Highs today will be in the low-mid 60s with a steady southerly wind.

Weather Outlook, March 31 – April 4

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Periods of rain Low 49 Winds: S 10-20 mph Thursday: Some rain & cooler High Holding in the 40s Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Clearing and colder Low 25 (Feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & cloud High 42 (Feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear & cold Low 27 (Feel like 23) Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday: Sunny & milder High 55 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Increasing clouds Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Cooler and drier air will arrive Friday with moderating temperatures over the Easter weekend. Average Weather in April for Manchester Average High 58

Average Low 38

Daily high temperatures increase by 12°F, from 52°F start of month to 64°F end of month.

Daily low temperatures increase by 10°F, from 33°F start of month to 43°F end of month.

Average rainfall 3.78″ Average snowfall 1.65″

Over the course of April in Manchester, the chance of a day with only rain increases from 21 percent to 26 percent, the chance of a day with mixed snow and rain decreases from 4 percent to 0 percent, and the chance of a day with only snow remains an essentially constant 1 percent throughout. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .