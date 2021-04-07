Weather: Clear skies through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure will be our friend, keeping any precipitation in check through the end of the week. Relative humidity levels should be on the increase and mitigate any fire-weather-related concerns.

Weather Outlook, April 7 – April 11

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun & warmer High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & mild High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Rain Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The next chance for some rain is not expected until either late this weekend or early next week. How Weather Impacts Spring Allergies Moderate levels of tree pollen for this week.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .