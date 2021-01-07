Weather: Chilly, breezy, sunny – enjoy it while you can

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 7-Jan. 11



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 7

Sun-filled day with a chilly breeze, making it feel like it’s in the upper 20s.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny & breezy High 39 (Feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Clear & cold Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny & cold High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & cold Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds Low 18 NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No big storms for the rest of the week. The quiet pattern will last into the middle of next week. The end of next week could lead to more storms. So enjoy the dry weather!

Trivia

Click here to take a look at a record-setting storm! Over the course of 48 hours from Dec. 30, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, the Himawari-8 satellite, operated by the Japan Meteorological Agency, watched a powerful low-pressure system intensify and move across the northern Pacific Ocean toward Alaska. Winds were recorded at more than 100 mph and some wave estimates were possibly higher than 45 feet over the open water. This storm not only underwent bombogenesis, dropping nearly 60 mbar in 24 hours and 75 mbar in 36 hours, but also set a record for the lowest central pressure of an extratropical storm—921 mbar—on New Year’s Eve. In 2020, only two Atlantic hurricanes had lower pressure readings: Hurricane Eta and Iota. However, hurricanes gain strength from warm ocean waters rather than extreme temperature gradients in the mid-latitudes, which fuel these storm systems.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .