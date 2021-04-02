Weather: Chill in the air today with warmer temps for the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Today we will see the pressure gradient between the low to our northeast and high pressure to our west gradually lessen, allowing the northwest winds to diminish late this afternoon. High temperature today in the low 40s with it feeling like 34. Easter weekend temperatures will warm into the 50s.

Weather Outlook, April 2 – April 6

Today: Mix sun & cloud with a chilly wind High 42 (Feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Clear & cold Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday: Sunny & milder High 53 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday: Some sun High 53 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry weather with above normal temperatures into next week. Here’s looking at you, kid- we mean, Earth! On this date in 1960, the TIROS-1 Satellite took its first image. During the course of its 78-day journey, it orbited over 1,300 times around Earth and sent back over 23,000 images. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .