Weather: Bundle up this weekend for the coldest days of winter so far

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 20 – Jan. 24



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 20

Today a weak disturbance could produce a passing flurry. A chilly northwest breeze will make it feel like 20.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun & windy with a passing flurry High 34 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder Low 16 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 30 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing flurry Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds Low 22 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear & cold Low 14 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a cold wind High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clear & cold Low 14 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will produce the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. We could see a couple of snow chances next week.

Fun Fact/Trivia

How thick should the ice be to be safe?

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .