Weather: Bright sunshiny day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Sunny weather, less wind, and above average temperatures for today. Another area of low pressure brings widespread rain to the area tomorrow night through Thursday.

Weather Outlook, March 30 – April 3

Today: Sunny & milder High: 61 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low: 41 Winds: S 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Periods of rain Low 49 Winds: S 10-20 mph Thursday: Some rain & cooler High 50 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Clearing and colder Low 25 (Feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & cloud High 42 (Feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear & cold Low 27 (Feel like 23) Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday: Sunny & milder High 55 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low: 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning much colder on Friday, before warmer temperatures move in for Easter weekend. Traffic jam from space! The NOAA-20 🛰️caught this nighttime view (3/29/21) of the traffic jam of cargo ships (tiny white dots), trying to gain entry into the #Suez Canal. The container ship, which blocked access for six days, is now free. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .