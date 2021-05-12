Weather: Blustery day with some spot showers possible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Some sun with a gusty northwest wind and a few hit-or-miss showers popping up this afternoon. Tomorrow will be warmer with less wind.

Weather Outlook, May 12 – May 16

Today: Mix of clouds & sun with a spot afternoon shower in High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-15mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 72 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun with a spot thunderstorm High: 71 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High: 72 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Thursday & Friday feeling more like May! Hampton Beach Forecast Weather Mostly sunny. Thunderstorm Potential None. High Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Surf Height Around 2 feet. Rip Current Risk Low. Tides… Hampton Beach Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:01 AM EDT. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:56 PM EDT. Water Temperature 48 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .