Weather: Arctic blast today brings snow squall and overnight chill of 13 degrees

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

An arctic cold front this afternoon will produce a brief snow squall. Tonight with a low temperature of 13, the wind will make it feel like it’s below zero as you head out to school or work.

Weather Outlook, March 14 – March 18

Today: Mix sun & clouds, windy; snow squall in the afternoon. High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Tonight: Mainly clear & windy Low 13 ( feel like -4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday: Mostly sunny, windy & cold High 27 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Monday night: Clear & cold Low 15 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, not as cold High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Rain in the afternoon High Around 50 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Rain changing to snow (1″ by daybreak) Low 31 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning milder by the middle of the week, some snow possible by Friday morning. Fun Fact Mile High Snow in the Midwest. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .