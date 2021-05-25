Weather: Another warm and sunny day with some swelter on Tuesday

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure moves across New England today with warmer temperatures. A cold front will approach New Hampshire tomorrow afternoon producing some strong thunderstorms before moving off the coast late tomorrow night.

Weather Outlook, May 25 – May 29

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, hot & humid. Thunderstorms developing High 91 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Thunderstorms & showers, warm & humid Low 66 Winds:WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Turning less humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 48 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a passing shower High 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clearing Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun High 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 49 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Memorial Day weekend will not be as warm as last weekend.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: Low 70’s Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 10:54 AM. Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 05:11 PM

