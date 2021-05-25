Weather: Another warm and sunny day with some swelter on Tuesday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure moves across New England today with warmer temperatures. A cold front will approach New Hampshire tomorrow afternoon producing some strong thunderstorms before moving off the coast late tomorrow night.
Weather Outlook, May 25 – May 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: Low 70’s Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 10:54 AM. Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 05:11 PM
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!