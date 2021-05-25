Weather: Another warm and sunny day with some swelter on Tuesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure moves across New England today with warmer temperatures. A cold front will approach New Hampshire tomorrow afternoon producing some strong thunderstorms before moving off the coast late tomorrow night.

Weather Outlook, May 25 – May 29

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Some sun, hot & humid. Thunderstorms developing High 91 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph Wednesday night: Thunderstorms & showers, warm & humid Low 66 Winds:WSW 10-15 mph Thursday: Turning less humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 48 Winds: N 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a passing shower High 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clearing Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 49 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The Memorial Day weekend will not be as warm as last weekend. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Low 70’s Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

: Low 70’s Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 57 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 10:54 AM. Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 05:11 PM Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?