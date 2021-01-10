Weather: All is calm, for now, but … the polar vortex is about to change that

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 10-Jan. 14



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 10

High pressure will move across Manchester today allowing for a mostly sunny day with lighter winds. High temperatures should be warmer than yesterday, with a few spots expected to reach 40 degrees.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny & nice High Near 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High Around 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few clouds Low 29 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

True taste of winter is on the way for next weekend! The weakening of the polar vortex could usher in the coldest air of the winter for the third week of January.

Trivia

What is the polar vortex?

The polar vortex is a storm near the Arctic Circle that normally keeps cold air locked up near the North Pole. When the polar vortex weakens, it can shift southward into one or more regions around the Northern Hemisphere. When this movement occurs, Arctic air can spill southward into Europe, Asia or North America. The first signs of the polar vortex displacement will be later next week, which will knock temperatures back to near average. When this happens the cold air could produce some snow next weekend. The first true Arctic blast related to the displacement of the polar vortex is slated for Martin Luther King week with the chance for east coast snowstorms.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .