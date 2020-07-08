Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch with possible flash-flooding until 10 p.m.

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our area, including a flash flood watch, as well as a heat alert for Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected any time after 2 p.m. Wednesday and throughout the evening. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

On Thursday a heat advisory will remain in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Note that Thursday the city will be turning on sprinklers to help beat the heat between 2-3 p.m. Parks and Rec department will spray water over the course of the hour at varying spots:

East Side: Central practice field next to Beech Street school at Maple/Auburn streets.

West Side: Rock Rimmon Soccer Fields at the end of Moore Street, near Mason Street.

The National Weather Service is calling for another hot one on Friday with temperatures in the low 90s, and more heavy rain Friday night and Saturday.