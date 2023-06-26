Weather Alert: Flash flood warning in place until 8 p.m.

National Weather Service

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a flash flood warning for the following areas: south central Merrimack County in Central New Hampshire; Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire; Western Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire.

The flood warning, issued at 5:15 p.m. remains in effect until 8 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by repeated rounds of thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Manchester, Nashua, Merrimack, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield and Hollis. This includes the following highways… Interstate 93 between mile markers 20 and 32. Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11.

 

