Weather: After some sun today, closing out April with much-needed showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Dry and breezy weather continues today with much warmer temperatures than yesterday. A frontal boundary moves in tomorrow and stalls over New England on Thursday and Friday with wet weather.
Weather Outlook, April 27 – May 1
Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 70 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with late afternoon thunderstorms High 69 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Rainy Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of rain High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showery periods Low 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of showers & drizzle High 65 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Few showers early then partly cloudy late Low 45 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy High 62 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
What happened 10 years ago?
10 years ago, the U.S. was experiencing one of the largest, deadliest, and most destructive tornado outbreaks in its history. The outbreak from April 25-28, 2011, challenged and surpassed the records set by almost all previous tornado events, ranking as one of the deadliest and most expensive meteorological disasters on record. It resulted in roughly $12 billion in damages and left an estimated 321 people dead. The event killed more people than any tornado outbreak since 1936, when 454 people lost their lives.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .