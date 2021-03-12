Weather: After a record-breaking Thursday, temperatures slide back down with possibility of snow Tuesday

Friday, March 12, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

One for the Record Book!

Records from yesterday:

Manchester 72 (Old record: 66 – 1967)

Concord 67 (Old record: 65 – 1871 & 1977)

Friday’s Weather

After record warmth yesterday, today will be above normal with a high near 60. Tonight will be breezy and turning colder with a low of 28, but feeling like 12.

Weather Outlook, March 12 – March 16

Today: Mostly sunny and mild High Near 60 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and colder Low 28 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Saturday: Sunny, windy and cooler High 41 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph *** Set clocks ahead one hour!!
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy & cold High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & windy Low 18 ( feel like 0) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cold High 31 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday night: Clear Low 18 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some afternoon snow High 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with some snow (1″-3″) Low 30

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Blustery & colder this weekend, with some snow on Tuesday!

Fun Fact

U.S. had the coldest February in over 30 years. Meteorological winter ended on a cold note for the contiguous United States as this past month was the coldest February in over 30 years. But even with that chilly turn, the 2020-2021 winter still ranked in the warmest third of winters on record.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .