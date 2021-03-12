Weather: After a record-breaking Thursday, temperatures slide back down with possibility of snow Tuesday

Fun Fact U.S. had the coldest February in over 30 years. Meteorological winter ended on a cold note for the contiguous United States as this past month was the coldest February in over 30 years. But even with that chilly turn, the 2020-2021 winter still ranked in the warmest third of winters on record.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

