Weather: After a record-breaking Thursday, temperatures slide back down with possibility of snow Tuesday

One for the Record Book!
Records from yesterday:
Manchester 72 (Old record: 66 – 1967)
Concord 67 (Old record: 65 – 1871 & 1977)
Friday’s Weather
After record warmth yesterday, today will be above normal with a high near 60. Tonight will be breezy and turning colder with a low of 28, but feeling like 12.
Weather Outlook, March 12 – March 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
U.S. had the coldest February in over 30 years. Meteorological winter ended on a cold note for the contiguous United States as this past month was the coldest February in over 30 years. But even with that chilly turn, the 2020-2021 winter still ranked in the warmest third of winters on record.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .