Weather: A few more inches of the fluffy stuff, with a meltdown on the way

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Light snow accumulation (1-3″) is expected this afternoon into the evening with slick roads and reductions in visibility possible for the evening commute.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 20 – Feb. 24

Today: Light snow in the afternoon (1″-3″) High 35 Winds: S 10-15 mph Tonight: Early snow showers (less than 1″) Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny High 41 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny & cold High 30 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear Low: 13 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures warming into the low 40s next Tuesday and Thursday. Wednesday could be close to 50! Fun Facts Which city in the U.S is most above normal with snowfall to date? Below is the current Top 30. Concord to date: 54.6 inches. Normal to date: 44.2 inches. Snowfall departure from normal to date: +10.4 inches (Concord falls off the Top 30 list.)

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .