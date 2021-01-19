Weather: A few flurries tonight possible

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 19 – Jan. 23



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 19

Intervals of sun & clouds today as a clipper type system approaches from the central Great Lakes. As the disturbance approaches there will be a chance for a few flurries tonight.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 37 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a cold wind High 32 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & colder Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Light snow or flurries (dusting-1″) Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 29 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear & cold Low 14 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A return to January temperatures this week, with the potential for significant snow as we start next week.

Fun Fact/Trivia

During winter, you can expect extremely high surf at many north and west shore beaches. Powerful Pacific storms to the north drive huge swells towards the islands, creating the big waves Hawaii is known for. Waves generated from these storms can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions. See the big surf below.

What is causing the big surf in Hawaii – Bing video Big Wave Surfing Compilation – Best Pro Surfing Brazil and Hawaii

